WINONA — Services for Clyatt Gerald “Strick” Strickland Sr., 85, of Winona were held at 10 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Winona, with visitation starting at 8:30.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens in Thomson, Georgia.
Mr. Strickland, 85, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his residence.
He was an engineer technician for the Mississippi Department of Transportation and later worked for Baker Engineering. He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled the arrangements.
