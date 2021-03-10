Graveside services for Sellie “Daddy Jake” Viser will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Garden.
Mr. Viser, 93, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Golden Age Nursing Home. He had previously resided in Itta Bena.
Survivors include a daughter, Betty Jean Mitchell of Itta Bena; and five sons, Maurice Wright of Itta Bena, Jim Henry Brown (Ann) of Pontotoc, Sellie Viser Jr. (Arvette) of Greenwood, Louis E. Viser (Clementine) of Tchula and Lloyd “LC’ Viser (Sherita) of Memphis.
Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Louis Coleman will officiate at the services.
Pallbearers will be Terry Coleman, Donald Ray Coleman, Brian Viser, Eric Mitchell, Guy Lee Pilcher, Darnell Viser, Trent Coleman, Sellie Viser III and Jerome Harris.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Brown, Sellie Viser Jr., Lloyd Viser, Louis Viser and Maurice Wright.
