WINONA — Graveside services for Raymond Garner Burkhead Sr. of Carrollton will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Vaiden.
Mr. Burkhead, 87, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home.
He was a retired construction worker.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Roberts & Sons Mortuary in Winona.
The Rev. Billy Earl Robinson will officiate at the services.
An online guest register may be signed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
