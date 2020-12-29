Ina Carol Bowlin Kennedy, 52, passed away early Saturday morning, Dec. 26, 2020, at her home in Greenwood. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery near Lexington with Brent Bowlin officiating.
Ina Carol was born in Lexington, raised in Greenwood and graduated from Greenwood High School in 1986. She was a longtime resident of Greenwood. She loved her family, friends and especially her dog, Katie. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Sanford Bowlin.
She is survived by her father, Charles “Redd” Bowlin (Brenda) of Greenwood; a sister, Regina Smith (J.R.) of Holcomb; a brother, Brent Bowlin (Dana) of Folsum, Louisiana; her nieces and nephews, Jacob Bowlin (Kris), Alicia Hicks (Cody), Amber Cangelosi (Joseph), Lani Bowlin and Asher Bowlin; several great-nieces and -nephews and a very special friend, Hampton Jenkins.
Pallbearers will be Cody Pugh, Jacob Bowlin, J.R. Smith, Kacy Beavers, J.W. Campbell and Jerry Hicks.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.