LOUISVILLE — The Rev. Smith Whiteside, 102, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Beehive Home in Louisville. Graveside services and interment will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Tom Potter officiating. Porter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Rev. Whiteside was born Jan. 12, 1918, in Myrtle. He was a graduate of Myrtle High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and Blue Mountain College, and studied at Emory University. He was a retired United
Methodist minister, having pastored churches in north Mississippi for over 50 years.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Mississippi United Methodist Conference.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Vivian Whiteside; his parents, Nannie and Ellis A. “Mac” Whiteside; two grandchildren, Shan
Whiteside and Aron Whiteside; and one great-grandchild, Garret Glenn Hughes.
He is survived by two daughters, Sylvia (E.L.) Vowell of Louisville and Diane
(Larry) Kelly of Itta Bena; two sons, Bob (Sallie) Whiteside of Starkville and Hugh (Anita) Whiteside of Louisville; 11 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
