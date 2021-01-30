Kenneth “Ken” Hudgens, 77, of Greenwood passed on into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 22, 2021. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately brought him peace.
Ken was born on Nov. 1, 1942, to his late parents, James Howard Hudgens and Essie Ann Gilbert Hudgens. He joins his daughter Rhonda Berry and granddaughter April Wells Carpenter in Heaven.
He is survived by his loving, devoted and faithful wife of 30 years, Virginia Hudgens.
Ken was blessed with a large and loving family. He is survived by his two sisters, Dot Moore and Carmen Pruden (Joe).
He is earnestly remembered by his seven surviving children: Wayne Hudgens, Howard “Hootie” Hudgens, Michelle “Shey” Tate, Phyllis Welch (Lynn), Denise Harris (John) and Elizabeth Kelly (Joby); accompanied in thought by his adoring grandchildren: Falon (Robbie), Melanie, Kallye, Matthew, Ashley (Chris), Sandie, Will, Jennie, Scottie, Lynn, Robyn, John Robert, Kaela, Austin Taylor, Lawson, Casey, and Austin Kelly and several great-grandchildren.
Kenneth “Ken” “Papaw” had a love for many things. His faith was his first love, and his wife followed suit right behind. He enjoyed picking a guitar at his church, coffee in the mornings at McDonald’s with his buddies and spending quality time with his family. Ken was a hard-working man, always on the go, and exceedingly kind. Last, but certainly not least, was his love of fishing!
While his family feels he has gone far too soon, they know he could never be forgotten. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.
A memorial will be held later in the year for relatives and close friends. The family gratefully accepts prayers, condolences and memories at this time.
Mortimer Funeral Home in Belzoni is in charge of arrangements.
