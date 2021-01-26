Virgie Marie Henson Mims, 69, of Houston, Mississippi, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at her residence. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Carroll County. Michael Mims will officiate.
Mrs. Mims was born Aug. 18, 1951, in Moorhead to Willie Henson and Georgia Marie Everett Henson. She lived for 46 years in Cleveland, Mississippi, and also resided in Sidon. She had lived in Houston the past year. She retired after 36 years from Baxter Health Care in Cleveland. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.M. Mims, and a daughter, Ann Marie Sanford. She was a member of Yale Street Baptist Church in Cleveland. Her greatest joy was her family. She was immensely proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and her late husband loved fishing, hunting and vacations to Dauphin Island, Alabama.
She is survived by her son, J.M. “Jackie” Mims, and wife Teri of Corinth; daughter Michelle Keranen and husband Shawn of Houston; four brothers, George Henson and Dale Henson of Teoc and William Henson and Leon Henson of Grenada; sister Sheila Joyce McNeal of Teoc; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Lee Powell, Dwayne Henson, William Henson, Todd Mims, Jacob Cabiness and Marcus Mims. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Little, John Michael Mims, Gunnar Mims, Nolan Mims and Preston Keranen.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
