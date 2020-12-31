Frederick A. “Fred” Belk, 88, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Country Meadow Personal Care Home in Greenwood. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Delta Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Wright officiating.
Fred was born in Bolivar County to John Lloyd and Estelle Burns Belk. He moved to Greenwood at an early age and grew up and was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church. He owned and operated Fred Belk Tire & Appliance for a number of years and managed B.F. Goodrich in Greenwood as well as Dyersburg, Tennessee, and Memphis. He later worked for R & D Construction, which contracted with the Corps of Engineers. He especially enjoyed growing a vegetable garden, which he graciously shared with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and is survived by two daughters, Kim Kellum (Bill) and Karyn Burrus (Bill), and a son, Ricky Belk (Debbie), all of Greenwood; two sisters, Marilyn Gaston of Tupelo and Mickie McCullough of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Kell Kellum of Water Valley, Karyn Curtis Kellum of Oxford and Adron Belk (Betsy), Merritt Belk Harris (Zach), Christian Belk and Thomas Burrus, all of Greenwood; and three great-grandchildren, Janie Belk, Charlotte Belk and Beau Belk.
Memorials may be made to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital, Pillow Academy, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.