WINONA — Services for Janie Lee Johnson of Coila will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Roberts & Sons Mortuary.
Ms. Johnson, 59, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, of congestive heart failure at Riverview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Greenwood.
She was a truck driver.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Spring Hill C.M.E. Church Cemetery in Coila.
The Rev. Alonzo Lewis will officiate at the services.
An online guestbook may be signed at robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
