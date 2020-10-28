December 17, 1942 - October 24, 2020
Services for Barbara Ann Banks will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Walton Chapel Church of God in Minter City.
Mrs. Banks, 77, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1942, in Ruleville to J.D. and Alma Reynolds. She retired from the U.S. Post Office in 2012 after 25 years of service. She enjoyed tending her flowers, sewing and playing board games. She also loved to shop at Goodwill, sell on eBay and fish. She was a talented artist and painter. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Alex Banks; her parents, J.D. Reynolds and Alma Reynolds; and five brothers, Calvin Reynolds, James Reynolds, Floyd Reynolds, Joe Reynolds and Donnie Reynolds.
She is survived by her three daughters, Lisa Wilson of Pearl, Susan (Fred) Melton of Ridgeland and Angela (Lloyd) Hodges of Minter City; a brother, David (Glenda) Reynolds of Hattiesburg; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Amy) Wilson of Pace, Aubra Wilson of Charleston, Adam (Jennifer) Wilson of Shelby, Ben (Shannon) Wilson of Pearl, Dusty (Meagan) Melton of Brandon, Clare (Walt) Nance of Minter City and Mitchell (Rebecca) Hodges of Grenada; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church. The Rev. Joe Young will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be Joshua Wilson, Adam Wilson, Dusty Melton, Mitch Hodges, Walt Nance, and Dexter Deaton Jr. Burial will follow in Lehrton Cemetery.
Williams and Lord Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
