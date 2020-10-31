WINONA — Graveside services for James Evans Franklin of Hernando, formerly of Kilmichael, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Pine Bluff Cemetery near Poplar Creek.
Mr. Franklin, 81, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center DeSoto in Southaven.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is in charge of arrangements.
