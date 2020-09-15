September 15, 1973 - September 13, 2020
Services for Larry Wayne Nester Jr. will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Baptist Church in Money.
Mr. Nester, 46, died on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1973, in Greenwood to Larry Wayne Nester Sr. and Janice Minga Nester and lived in this area all his life. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Money and was a retired electrician. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Johnnie Nester, Archie and Dorothy Minga and Wallace Lay.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Nicole Myrick Nester of Carrollton; a son, Nicholas Wayne (Heidi) Nester of Carrollton; three daughters, Holly Noelle (Noah) Owensby of Grenada, Courtney Lay Nester of Winona and Lauren Elizabeth Nester of Carrollton; a stepdaughter, Ashley (Chris) Glenn of Greenwood; a brother, James Scott (Holly) Nester of Carrollton; his parents, Larry Wayne (Janice Minga) Nester Sr. of Carrollton; his grandmother, Ruth Lay Lummis of Carrollton; and six grandchildren: Stella, Georgia, Taylor, Sawyer, Trey and Emilia.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The Rev. Chris Owensby and the Rev. T Hill will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be Riley Griffin, Jim Nester, Andy Ferguson, Tyler Ferguson, John Nester, Mark Minga, Jason Minga and Andy Harper. Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Davis, Joseph Daniels, Robbie Overstreet, Corey Gilmore and Pat Purnell. Burial will be in New Jerusalem Cemetery in Carroll County.
The family extends a special thanks to Holly Nester, Sybil Haddon, Randy Ferguson and the staff of Heart of Hospice for their care.
Williams and Lord Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.