Graveside services for Linda Levon Edwards of Sidon will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Edwards, 53, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
She was disabled.
A private family viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Great Southern Funeral Home, followed by a public viewing from 1 to 3 p.m. Masks will be required at all events.
The Rev. Willie Smith will officiate at the services.
