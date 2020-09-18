Ruth Jenelle Pollan, 84, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Allegiance Specialty Hospital in Greenville. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Dr. Jim Phillips officiating.
Jenelle was born Sept. 16, 1936, to Albert Murphree and Dorothy Childress. She worked for many years at Walter B. Crook Nursing Home in Ruleville as an LPN until her retirement. She was a member of North Greenwood Baptist Church, which she loved.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles “Buddy” Pollan; and three sons: Tony, Ricky and Ronnie Pollan. Those left to cherish her memory are her grandson, Scott Breedlove (Loretta) of Beckley, West Virginia; a brother, Grant Murphree of Philipp; a special niece who helped care for her, Kathy Warfield of Ruleville; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Janelle was loved by all who knew her, and her passing will leave an emptiness that can never be filled.
Memorials may be made to North Greenwood Baptist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
