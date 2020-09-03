Services for James Earl “Eark” Thurmond of Itta Bena will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
Mr. Thurmond, 60, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at his home.
He was retired.
He is survived by his mother, Freddie B. Richardson (James) of Aurora, Illinois; three sisters, Donna Clemons of Dekalb, Illinois, and Cynthia Reed and Alicia Turner of Aurora; a brother, Joe Louis Turner Jr. of Aurora; three daughters, Felicia Hart and Tomika Dotson of Aurora and Charlotte Lord of Indiana; a son, Justin Hurd of Arizona; two uncles, Luther Earl Thurmond (Flora) of Aurora and James Boykins Jr. of Memphis; four aunts, Bernice Perkins (Richard) of Oswego, Illinois, Charlene Sherman (Jessie) of Park Forest, Illinois, and Flora Thurmond and Shirley Prunty (Bennie) of Aurora; and 15 grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Century Funeral Home.
Elder Anthony Jones will officiate at the services.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
