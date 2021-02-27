Bridgett Melton Batiste, affectionately known as “Tootsie,” passed on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
Private family services will be held Sunday at Great Southern Funeral Home in the W.A. Melton Chapel. The Rev. Willie R. Jones will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the Great Southern Funeral Home LLC Facebook page beginning at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow in LCMC Memorial Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the W.A. Melton Chapel. Please adhere to COVID-19 restrictions.
Bridgett was born Dec. 5, 1962. She grew up and attended school in Greenwood, graduating from Greenwood High School in 1980. She attended Dillard University in New Orleans, majoring in public health, and later earned a master’s degree in elementary education from Mississippi Valley State University.
Bridgett was a loyal and faithful member, both spiritually and physically, at Jennings Temple CME Church. Her love for God was evidenced in her kind heart and gentle spirit. She always had a kind word and beautiful smile for everyone she met.
At the time of her demise, she was a faithful and dedicated teacher in the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District at East Elementary School. Her dedication to her students was unmatched. She strove for excellence for each of her students and would accept nothing but their best.
Bridgett was preceded in death by the love of her life, her mother, Willorean Melton; her grandparents, William and Norean Melton; aunt Earnestine Melton Jackson; and uncle William A. Melton Jr.
Unforgettable memories will always remain in the hearts of her loved ones: two daughters, Elise Batiste of Greenwood and Megan Batiste of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Wayne Watson and Dredrick A. Melton of Greenwood; one grandson, Landon Batiste of Greenwood; two aunts, Joan Watkins of Jackson and Brenda Wilson (James) of Douglasville, Georgia; nephew Wayne Watson Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee; two nieces, Katrine Watson of Houston, Texas, and Catherine Watson of Greenwood; former husband and parent partner Othan Batiste of St. Cloud, Florida; and a host of cousins, friends and family.
