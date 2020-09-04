WINONA — Graveside services for Tenita Lorraine Clark Carr of Duck Hill will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Hazel Green Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Winona.
Ms. Carr, 55, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.
She was a retired educator.
The Rev. Chris Morgan will officiate at the services.
Visitation will be at Roberts & Sons Mortuary in Winona from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday and from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.