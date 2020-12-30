Services for Josie B. Hannah of Schlater will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Century Funeral Home.
Ms. Hannah, 73, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
She worked for the Leflore County Unit System.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Century Funeral Home.
Pastor Rodney Richards will officiate at the services.
Burial will be in Hudson Park Cemetery.
