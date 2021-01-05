PHILADELPHIA, Miss. — Services for Michael Lynn Blount of Philadelphia, Mississippi, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at McClain-Hays Funeral Home in Philadelphia.
Mr. Blount, 70, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Jo Blount; and two brothers, Jimmie Blount (Kathleen) and Darcy “Steed” Blount (Patsy).
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
