July 15, 1952 - October 20, 2020
Joseph Keith Peeples, 68, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
He was born July 15, 1952, in Greenwood to James and Mary Mangum Peeples. He worked as a route salesman for Scott Petroleum. He was a member of Itta Bena Baptist Church and enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers, Arnold Peeples, Kenny Peeples and Ricky Peeples.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Diane Wells Peeples of Greenwood; two daughters, Amy Peeples Tharp of Cleveland, Mississippi, and Swayze Nicole Peeples of Indianola; a sister, Becky Neely of Itta Bena; a stepdaughter, Brandy Rickles of Greenwood; and 13 grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton. The Rev. Gary Tanner will officiate.
Williams and Lord Funeral Home is in charge. An online guest book may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
