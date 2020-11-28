Michael Douglas Kelly, 62, passed away Nov. 7, 2020, at his residence in Mendenhall. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Greenwood Delta Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Kelly was born in Phillipston on Dec. 9, 1957, to James Irvin Kelly and Dean Dewett Kelly.
He is survived by his former wife, Peggy McBride King; a brother, James Irvin Kelly Jr. (Julie) of Lancaster, Kentucky; and two stepsisters, Frances Frazier (James) of Kosciusko and Sarah Mangrum of Amity, Arkansas; an adopted sister, Elizabeth Clark (Steve) of Kosciusko; a sister-in-law, Debra Kelly of Carthage; an uncle, Ed Dewett (Jeanette); an aunt, Joyce Toombs; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Glen Kelly; a stepsister, Gail Mooney; his parents, James Irvin Kelly and Dean K. Taylor; and his stepfather, James Riley Taylor Jr.
Mike was a retired finish carpenter. He owned and operated his own business in Pearl, where he worked making cabinets and trimming out homes for builders and residents. He was a skilled craftsman in the art of the woodworking trade. Mike loved to hunt and fish in his younger days. As a young duck hunter he even swam a bayou in the dead of winter to retrieve a duck he had shot. He was proud of that duck. He was a member of the Skyway Hills Baptist Church in Pearl and will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Memorials may be made to the Gideons International. Greenwood Camp, P.O. Box 394, Greenwood, MS 38935-0394.
