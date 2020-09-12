WINONA — Ella S. Coffey, 104, of Winona died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Grenada Living Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Roberts & Sons Mortuary.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription for as little as $1 to keep reading. (Free onetime 30-day trial also available.)
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 12, 2020 @ 7:51 pm
WINONA — Ella S. Coffey, 104, of Winona died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Grenada Living Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Roberts & Sons Mortuary.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.