Graveside services for Johnny Harris Jr. of Itta Bena will be at noon Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Harris, 74, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Golden Age nursing home.
He was a retired machine operator who had worked at Yazoo Valley Oil Mill.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Great Southern Funeral Home.
The Rev. Jessie Payne will officiate at the services.
