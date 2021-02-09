September 19, 1959 - February 7, 2021
Graveside services for Brenda DeLoach Lindsey will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Old Union Church of Christ Cemetery in Carroll County with Mike Schmitz officiating.
Mrs. Lindsey, 61, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
She was born Sept. 19, 1959, in Greenwood to Barney Dean DeLoach and Betty Jean Woods DeLoach. Brenda lived in the Greenwood area all her life and worked at CVS Pharmacy in Grenada for the past 15 years. She attended Old Union Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her father, Barney Dean DeLoach; her maternal grandparents, Bowers and Lora Woods; and her paternal grandparents, Mathis and Lonnie DeLoach.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Jean Deloach of Carrollton; a daughter, Jennifer Leigh Lindsey of Carrollton; a son, Matthew Blake Lindsey of Carrollton; a grandson, Hunter James Lindsey of Carrollton; a sister, Linda DeLoach (Brad) Fouche’ of Sturgis; and a brother, Eddie Deloach of Webb.
Pallbearers will be James Ferguson, Irby Bailey Jr., Brad Fouche’, Grayson Fouche’, Kenny Woods, and Adam Woods.
Memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Wilson & Knight is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
