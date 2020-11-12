Graveside services for Bobbie J. Pitts of Itta Bena will be at noon Sunday at Pitts Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Pitts, 41, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home.
She was a private sitter.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
Minister Kyle Purnell will officiate at the services.
