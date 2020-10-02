Private services for Rosena Carrodine Binion of Greenwood will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
Ms. Binion, 96, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
She worked for Alex and Pat Malouf for more than 40 years and was a member of Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church under the late McArthur McKinley for more than 20 years. She enjoyed gardening and canning and had a deep love for family, friends and people in general.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Carrodine and Mary Wright; a son, Walter Johnson Jr.; and a grandson, Jeremy D. Cleveland.
She is survived by four daughters, Katherine Williams of Spanish Lake, Missouri, Arnette (John) Gibson and Rosie Jones of Greenwood and Bessie Glass of Jackson; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and other special nieces, nephews and family friends.
Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The Rev. Dr. Calvin E. Collins will officiate at the services. Pallbearers will be Johnny Walton, Antoine Williams, Michael Williams, Kevin Glass, Derrick Johnson and Gregory Glass.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clinton Gatewood, Khalil Johnson, Michael Williams Jr., Jorden Gatewood, Cowyn Glass, Kingston Glass, Chase Glass and Derrick Johnson Jr.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
