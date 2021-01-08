WINONA — Graveside services for Lora Ann McCuiston of Duck Hill will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Lodi.
Mrs. McCuiston, 56, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at her sister’s home in Greenwood.
She was a certified nursing assistant and a member of Springhill M.B. Church.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Henry Thompson of Duck Hill; two daughters, Najalah Cage of Grenada and Evelyn McCuiston of Duck Hill; a son, Deundra McCuiston of Duck Hill; her father, Garnett Morris of Tchula; three sisters, Joyce Perez of Belzoni, Sarah Harris of Tchula and Erica West of Greenwood; and three brothers, Sammie Cage and Israel Harris of Tchula and Ben Harris Jr. of Lexington.
There will be a limited visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home in Winona.
Pastor Franklin McKinney will officiate at the services.
