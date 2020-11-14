Morris Eugene Jackson Sr., 78, of Decatur, Alabama, formerly of Carroll County, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Decatur General Hospital. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Carroll County. The Rev. Justin Anderson will officiate.
Mr. Jackson was born July 30, 1942, in Carroll County to Walter Emmons Jackson and Eva Christain Jackson. He was a member of Valley Hill Baptist Church. He was a former Leflore County constable and a retired heavy equipment operator for Caterpillar in Greenwood. He was preceded in death by his brother, William “Sonny” Rickitts, and his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Anderson, and her husband, Jason, of Decatur; sons Morris E. Jackson Jr. of Decatur and Kevin G. Jackson and his wife, Dawn, of Chenoa, Illinois; sisters Voncile Wright of North Carrollton and Louise Smith and her husband, Dale, of North Carrollton; brother Everett Jackson and his wife, Nancy, of Carrollton; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Jackson, Jamie Mims, James Parrish, Ward Jackson, Jerry Carter and Marty Tyler. Dawn Magers will be an honorary pallbearer.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
