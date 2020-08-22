WINONA — Graveside services for Tammer Lee Kirkwood Saffold of Winona will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lindsey Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Kilmichael.
Ms. Saffold, 66, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Merit Health Central in Jackson.
She was a domestic worker.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Roberts & Sons Mortuary.
Elder Andrew T. Cooley will officiate at the services.
An online guest register may be signed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
