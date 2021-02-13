LUBBOCK, Texas —Wilma Goss Kenwright, 90, of Elgin, Texas, passed away Jan. 25, 2021, two days short of her 91st birthday. She was born in Attala County, Mississippi, on Jan. 27, 1930. Wilma graduated from Minter City High School in Minter City and then attended nursing school in Greenwood and received her degree as a Registered Nurse. She was married to Jack Kenwright Jr. in 1951 for 57 years.
Wilma had a full time career as a Registered Nurse. She worked in many capacities including an operating nurse, doctor’s office and hospital nurse. She ended her career by working at St. Mary’s Hospital for 24 years.
Wilma had a passion for her grandchildren, baking (especially chocolate chip cookies), shopping, traveling and family reunions. She had a witty sense of humor and was definitely a charming Mississippi woman.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Kenwright Troutman (Jerry) and Susan Kenwright Bledsoe (Linn). She was blessed with seven grandchildren: Sarah, Ash, Chris, Melissa, Duncan, Robert and Carson. Her great grandchildren are Sadie, Britta, Gemma, Sutton and Jazzy.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Texas Tech Mausoleum located in Resthaven Memorial Park. A graveside service will follow after.
To leave condolences, go to Resthaven Funeral Home webpage. www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
