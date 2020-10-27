June 17, 1936 - October 26, 2020
Ed Jefcoat, 84, of Greenwood passed away at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
He was born in Montgomery County on June 17, 1936, and was the son of the late George Dendy and Ila Amson “Amy” Barrett Jefcoat. He was a retired auto body repairman and retired salesman for McCormick Tobacco Company in Greenwood. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and driving his tractor. Mr. Jefcoat was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Greenwood.
Mr. Jefcoat is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Jefcoat of Greenwood; a daughter, Melanie Nobles of Winona; a son, Michael Jefcoat (Anna Joyce) of Greenwood; a sister, Marcelene Shackael of Winona; a brother, Billy Jefcoat of Bartlett, Tennessee; and five grandchildren, Matthew Jefcoat, Madison Jefcoat, Michael Jefcoat, Nancy Lee Nobles and Allyn Barrett Nobles. Mr. Jefcoat was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother and sister-in-law, Tee and Lena Jefcoat.
A graveside service for Mr. Jefcoat will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery near Winona, with Mr. Benny Rigby officiating. Pallbearers will be Matthew Jefcoat, Michael Jefcoat, Danny Jefcoat, Kenny Downs, Kenny Britt and Jamie Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Smith, Alton Brewer, Mike McClellan and Dr. Keith Rushing.
The family will have a private visitation.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
