March 31, 1939 - December 18, 2020
Graveside services for Jewel Yates Blakely were at 2 p.m. Sunday at Odd Fellows East Cemetery with Wilton Neal officiating.
Mrs. Blakely, 81, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at her residence in Brandon.
She was born March 31, 1939, in Leflore County to Melvin and Berta Loper Yates. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Mims Oil Co. in Greenwood.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bruce Allen Blakely Sr.; two brothers; and a sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Ingersoll of Brandon; three sons, Bruce Blakely Jr. of Madison, Paul Blakely of Brandon and Charles Blakely of Greenwood; two sisters, Jo Ann Ingersoll of Shalimar, Florida, and Maurice Brownlee of Anniston, Alabama; and two grandchildren, Landyn Blakely and Reid Blakely.
Williams and Lord Funeral Home is in charge.
