George Otis “Jack” Byrd Jr., 90, of Grenada, formerly of Greenwood, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center of Grenada.
He was born Feb. 13, 1930, in Kemper County near Electric Mills and grew up in Hickory and Carrollton. He graduated from J.Z. George High School and was a veteran of the Korean conflict. He attended Draughon’s Business College following his time in Korea, returned to Greenwood and was employed in automotive businesses such as Hugh Critz and Buddy Jones Ford for over 36 years. His last working years were spent at Delta Farm and Auto Supply Inc. for 13 years. He never met a stranger, was friendly and enjoyed good conversation with anyone he met. Mr. Byrd was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Greenwood and served as a deacon, and as a Sunday School teacher and director. He was also a member of the VFW in Greenwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Otis Byrd Sr. and Effie Williamson Byrd of Greenwood; his wife of 61 years, Emily Sivley Byrd; and a special great-nephew, Jack Reynolds Holiman.
He is survived by his two sons, George O. Byrd III (Laura) and Gregory S. Byrd of Grenada; his grandchildren, Geoffrey D. Byrd (Mistie) of Richland, Lt. Davis G. Byrd (Mallory) of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Justin T. Byrd of Grenada and Kristi Byrd Goss (Eric) of Cullman, Alabama. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Gracie Myers, Landry Myers, Lawson Byrd, Lucy Byrd, Aedan Goss, Masen Goss, Stella Byrd and Rowan Byrd; his sister, Shirley Byrd Cascio (Anthony) of Greenwood; and many extended family members.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery at 3 p.m. Friday, with Bennie Rigby officiating. Pallbearers will be Geoffrey Byrd, Davis Byrd, Justin Byrd, Eric Goss, Landry Myers, and Lawson Byrd. Military rites will be conducted by Keesler-Hamrick-Gillespie American Legion Post 29.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 4644 Billy Stone Road, Greenwood, MS, in lieu of flowers. Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
