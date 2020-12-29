A private graveside service for Kenneth Dwayne Flower of Greenwood will be held at 2nd Mount Pleasant Church Cemetery near Sidon.
Mr. Flower, 48, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
He was a computer technologist.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Willie Smith will officiate at the service.
Kenneth had many interests but none greater than service and family. With that in mind, the family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made in memory of him to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), www.diabetes.org.
