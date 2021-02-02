William “Billy” Guy Alderman, 94, of Carrollton and Sidon died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Veterans Home in Kosciusko. There will be a private family service at a later date at North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery on U.S. 82 in Kilmichael.
Mr. Alderman was born Nov. 30, 1926, to LeRoy and Louella Holmes Alderman in Carroll County. The family moved to the Delta, where he grew up, married and raised a family. He farmed for about 70 years in the Phillipston community.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Beatrice G. Alderman; a daughter, Connie Crowther; two sisters; a brother; and his parents.
Mr. Alderman is survived by his sons, Joe Alderman and wife Nancy of Carrollton and Kenny Alderman and wife Denise of Sidon; grandchildren Guy Alderman, Spencer Alderman and wife Stacy, Holli Long and husband John, and Hunter Alderman and wife Melinda, all of Carroll County, Casey Alderman and wife Jennifer of Sidon and Allie Fitch and husband Ryan of Michigan; and eight great-grandchildren.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
