Graveside services for Willie Pearl Ellis of Greenwood will be at noon Friday at Long Branch Cemetery in Long Branch.
Mrs. Ellis, 94, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her home.
She was a retired private sitter. She was a member of East Percy Street Christian Church, the Nurses Club of Greenwood and the Concerned Women’s Club. She won a Citizen of the Year award in 1967. She enjoyed quilting, all types of sports, gardening, canning food and baking. She won a Mother of the Year award at East Percy in 2011.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Ellis Sr. of Greenwood; a son, William Donley of Greenwood; her father, Lee McGlothin of Black Hawk; her stepfather, Sandy Donley II of Coila; her mother, Callie M. Donley of Coila; four brothers, Robert Donley of Columbus, Charles McGlothin of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sandy Donley III of Black Hawk and Roosevelt Donley of Greenwood; and three sisters, Rachel Beatrice Donley and Emily Greenleaf, both of Coila, and Sammie Mitchell of Chicago.
She is survived by six sons, Robert Donley and George Ellis Jr., both of Greenwood, Rufus Ellis of Douglas, Georgia, Miller Ellis of Jackson, Malcom Ellis of Milwaukee and Alfred Ellis of Marietta, Georgia; four daughters, Pastor Sarah Allen of Chicago, Nancy Johnson of Jackson, Alfredia B. Jones of Powder Springs, Georgia, and Maggie Jo Barret of Greenwood; and two sisters, Mary Alice Cole of Greenwood and Johnnie Morgan of Chicago.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Century Funeral Home.
Sons of Mrs. Ellis will serve as pallbearers, and grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
