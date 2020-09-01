September 22, 1936 - August 28, 2020
WINONA — A graveside service for Wash Lavertt Gatlin of Greenwood will be held at approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, immediately following a private family service. The Rev. Granville Wiggins will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Bryan Gatlin, Wade Sanders, Dylan Sanders, David McDaniel, Tucker Tindle and Tyler Watts. Honorary pallbearers will be Anna Joyce Sanders and Sophia Gatlin.
Mr. Gatlin, 83, passed away at his home on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. He was born in Webster County to Wash Lafayette and Nellie Avo Childs Gatlin on Sept. 22, 1936. He served in the United Sates Air Force from 1955 until 1959 and was a retired butcher in Greenwood. He was a member of North Carrollton Baptist Church.
Mr. Gatlin is survived by his wife, Joyce Carpenter Gatlin of Greenwood; daughter Karen Gatlin Harper (Walter L.) of Fulton; son Darrell Lavertt Gatlin (Jamie Lynn) of McCarley; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister Linda K. McDaniel of Coila; brother David Nelson Gatlin of Crystal Springs; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Carlton Gatlin and two sisters, Bernice Renfroe and Mary Dell Matthews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
