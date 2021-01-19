Edna Virginia Pearce Christopher, 79, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at her home after a long battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born on July 23, 1941, to Jessie Mae Riddle Pearce and Chester Ray Pearce and was a lifelong resident of Carroll County. She graduated from J.Z. George High School. She was a cotton grader for the USDA for 39 seasons. She was a member of the Cherokee Rose Garden Club in Carrollton and Friends of the Carroll County Library. She was past president of the Carroll Academy PTA, was an avid cattle farmer, loved working in her flowers and loved painting.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Frances Annette Pearce.
She is survived by her sisters Bessie Pearce and Kitty Ray (Albert); children Janet Leigh Christopher Blaylock (Jackie) and Jeffrey Wayne Christopher (Gene); grandchildren Paten McDaniel (Tori), Jenny-Clare Christopher Holland (Garrett), Sara Christopher and Pearce Christopher; and great- grandchildren Emily Claire McDaniel and Liza Kate Goasa.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Longview Cemetery in Carroll County. The Rev. Joseph Sansing will officiate. Pallbearers will be David Brown, Paten McDaniel, Taylor Blaylock, Garrett Holland, Brad King, Ben Cox, Bill Herrord, Jacob Luke and Pearce Christopher.
Williams and Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.