PLUM, Pennsylvania — Madeleine “Mae Mae” Persons, 93, of Plum, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
She was the loving mother of her son, Dale (Brenda) Persons; the dear step-grandmother of Amanda (Justin) Jefcoat and Emily (Matt) Gnemi; step-great-grandmother of Ann Lamar Jefcoat, Matthew Gnemi and James Hyer Gnemi; sister of Dorothy McLean and the late Virginia Becker and Gladys Greene; and daughter of her late Hungarian immigrant parents, Joseph and Mary (Szemethy) Kohane. She is also survived by her goddaughter, Barbara Greene, and numerous loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, great-great-nieces and -nephews, and her special family member caregivers, who are fondly appreciated: Karen and Ray Drosky, Barbara Greene and Joe Balsamico, Judy Greene and Ron Orkis, Robbin, Rob, Jacob and Ella Pedley, Shannon, Joe, Marisa, Joey and Mia Panichella and Erin, Bob, Anna and Josh Lewis.
Mae Mae was the matriarch of a loving family that stretches from the hills of western Pennsylvania to the flatlands of the Mississippi Delta. She retired after 36 years of service with Bell Telephone, where she started as a split-shift operator and rose to serve in various management positions with Bell Telephone and AT&T. Following retirement, she worked at Oakmont Nursing Home as activity coordinator. Her keen sense of humor and love of laughter led her to perform volunteer work as a clown with the Bell Telephone Company Pioneers, joyfully entertaining children and seniors at various charitable events. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Januarius R.C. Church, served for many years on the Bereavement Committee and belonged to the Women’s Guild. She loved everything pink — flowers, clothing and decor — and was known for her beautiful handwriting, even in the later years of her life. She was generous, caring, polite, unselfish and thoughtful and always remembered birthdays, graduations and other special events of family members or friends by sending a greeting card with a personal note. But most important in her life was Mae Mae’s love of family, and she thoroughly enjoyed the many gatherings at the Drosky Resort.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Maurice L. Knee, Ltd. Funeral Home, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S & T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at noon Saturday at St. Januarius Church of Holy Family Parish. Interment will follow in William Penn Memorial Park, Churchill. Mae Mae was passionate about flowers, but if desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association; the American Cancer Society; Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 310 Henderson St., P.O. Box 313, Greenwood, MS 38935-0313; or a charity of choice.
