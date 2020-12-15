John W. “Johnny” Tedford, 80, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada. Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Monday at Hillview Stone Cemetery with the Rev. David Bartlett officiating.
Johnny was born in Panola County to John H. and Elizabeth Willis Tedford, graduated from Greenwood High School and served in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany. He had worked for Jackson Industrial Uniform and transported vehicles for Dixie Auto Auction for many years.
Johnny had a love for horses. He trained and showed horses for Western Pleasure events and had won several state titles.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Duncan (Glen) of Leland, Renay Tedford Wiggins (Shannon) of Grenada and Mallory Tedford of Greenwood; his brother, Raymond Tedford (Mable) of Sidon; a sister, Nola F. Tedford of Collinsville; five grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a very special caring friend, Gayle Lee.
Memorials may be made to Hillview Baptist Church Building Fund, 23919 Mississippi 430, Greenwood, MS 38930.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
