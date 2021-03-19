Graveside services for Elijah Moore Stasher of Greenwood will be at noon Saturday at Hudson Park Cemetery.
Elijah, 2, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home.
There will be no visitation.
Century Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
