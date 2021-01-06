GREENVILLE — Graveside services for John Willie Streeter of Greenville will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Delta Memorial Gardens in Greenville.
Mr. Streeter, 80, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Delta Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Redmon Funeral Home in Greenville.
Pastor Wasoni Tait will officiate at the services.
