BELZONI — Graveside services for Jennie Mae Givens of Inverness will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens in Indianola.
Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home in Belzoni.
Jennie Mae Givens was born Feb. 1, 1949, to Laura Webb and Jake Givens and departed this life on March 17, 2021. Jennie was baptized and confessed a hope in Christ at an early age at Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church. She later attended and took membership with Markham M.B. Church in Moorhead. She was a 1967 graduate of Gentry High School. Those closest to and knew her witnessed that Jennie was very humble and had a strong zeal for life. To her family, she was the nurturer (always showing love and understanding, the listening ear, the giver and that person that always told you what she really felt). Jennie was employed with Delta Pride Catfish and Consolidated Catfish Co. LLC collaboratively for 32 years.
She leaves to mourn her passing and celebrate her life a daughter, Diana (Clifton) Angel; a grand-daughter, Janayah Givens; a special niece, Connie Webb; six sisters, Lottie Ford, Sarah Webb, Jewel Cathey, Clara (Dewayne) Sanders, Doris (Verdell) Long and Gladys (Paul) King; five brothers, Albert (Ida) Webb, Curtis Webb, Alvin (Patricia) Webb, David Webb and Melvin Givens; four aunts, Lottie Smith, Matilda Sanford, Ruth Givens and Lorraine Payne; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jennie is preceded in death by three sisters, Leeanna Webb, Cary Webb and Rose Gardner; and two brothers, Jake Givens and Frank Webb.
