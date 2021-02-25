Private family services for Kathrine Butler of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Great Southern Funeral Home.
Ms. Butler, 75, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Golden Age nursing home.
She was retired from Staplcotn.
There will be a private family viewing at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, followed by a public viewing from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Rev. Dr. Harold Wheeler will officiate at the services.
Burial will be in Hudson Park Cemetery.
