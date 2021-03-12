Services for Elizabeth Ratliff Dukes of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at West President Church of Christ.
Ms. Dukes, 84, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Meridian.
She was a retired businesswoman.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be in Hemingway Cemetery in Carrollton.
The Rev. Montrell Greene will officiate at the services.
Century Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
