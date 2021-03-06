Oma Joyce Smith Sanders, 63, of Duck Hill died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday in Moore’s Memorial Cemetery in Carroll County.
She was born Oct. 13, 1957, in Castro Valley, California, to Donald “Sonny” Smith Jr. and Phobe Alvis Mims Smith. She was preceded in death by her son, Craig Smith, and a brother, David Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Candice Smith Loden of Carrollton; a son, Michael Smith of Carrollton; brothers Donald Smith of Greenwood, Walton Smith of Ridgeland and Allen Smith of Greenwood; sister Jenny White of Huntsville, Alabama; life partner Stacy Cassidy of Duck Hill; and five grandchildren.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
