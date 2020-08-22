WINONA — Graveside services for Elizabeth George Foreman of Coila will be at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Foreman Resting Place in Carrollton.
Mrs. Foreman, 94, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona.
She was born in Carroll County to Joe and Pearlie George on Feb. 13, 1926. Elizabeth was a member of Bear Marsh Missionary Baptist Church. She was a bus driver for Central Mississippi Inc. for 35 years. She was a member of the Burke Chapter of the Order of The Eastern Star in Carrollton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Emma Jean Branch, and two sons, Melvin Gene Foreman and Ricky Joe Foreman.
She is survived by her husband, James Ernest Foreman of Coila; six daughters, Earnestine Wheeler of Chicago, Theresa Williams of Wichita, Kansas, and Annie Ruth Gatewood, Karen Ann Moore, Martha Jean Simpson and Mattie Lorine Foreman, all of Coila; two sons, James Albert Foreman of Coila and Darrell Arness Foreman of Austin, Texas, 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren .
The Rev. Lamont Armstead will officiate at the services.
Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Roberts & Sons Mortuary.
An online guest register may be signed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
