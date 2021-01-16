WINONA — Graveside services for William B. “Bill” Hunt Jr. of Grenada will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in the Jefferson Community in Carroll County.
Mr. Hunt, 69, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled the arrangements.
