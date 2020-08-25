RULEVILLE — Services for Elizabeth Faye Sumner Pitts of Salem, Arkansas, were at 11 a.m. Monday at West Drew Baptist Church in Drew.
Mrs. Pitts, 76, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was retired from Duo-Fast Corp. in Cleveland.
Visitation was from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial was in Drew Cemetery.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home of Ruleville was in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
