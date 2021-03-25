Graveside services for Jerry D. Stewart of Greenwood will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Hudson Park Cemetery.
Mr. Stewart, 17, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Grenada.
He was a student.
He is survived by his mother, Shaquita Morris of Greenwood; his father, David Shaw Jr. of Memphis; his stepmother, Amanda Shaw of Memphis; his stepfather, LaDarrius Morris of Greenwood; two sisters, Traneice Stewart of Greenwood and Kaylon Shaw of Memphis; and a brother, Kody Shaw of Memphis.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Byas Mortuary.
The Rev. Kerrick Nevels will officiate at the services.
